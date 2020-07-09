Maine Maritime Academy announces fall semester plan

Maine Maritime Academy has announced its fall semester plan.

They will be reopening the campus and holding in-person courses beginning August 31st.

Fall classes that need to meet in person will include distancing, PPE, and sanitization.

Some will be a hybrid of in-person and remote learning.

Others will be fully remote instruction.

President William Brennan says they have been working hard on a plan that includes a rigorous academic experience for students that prioritizes the health and safety of their community.

You can see the full plan at mainemaritime.edu.

