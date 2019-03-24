Maine Maple Sunday attracts hundreds to local farm

Things were getting sweet at Nutkin Knoll Farm and Sugarworks.

Hundreds of folks from all over gathered to celebrate Maine Maple Sunday.

"We really like being able to teach the public and open the doors so people can see how the process happens."

The farm produces Maine made syrup right from their own backyard.

Over thirty years ago the couple bought the farm and found they had an abundance of maple trees ready to be tapped.

Now they tap thousands of trees each year.

"As a customer told me yesterday one of the things he likes about it is that you can't computerize the whole process or mechanize it, you have to go tree to tree and drill the hole and take care of the trees and take care of your woods."

We are told Maine produces over five-hundred thousand gallons of syrup each year.

"Maine has a lot of potential and has developed a lot of potential for maple over the last 10 or 15 years and so our job is to keep doing a good job with maple and keep people excited about it."

Folks were able to learn how maple syrup is made while being able to try many different maple treats.

We are told Maine is the third largest maple industry in the United States, but these farmers are hoping to change that.

"There are a lot of tourists that come to Maine and they think about lobster and I know when tourists go to Vermont they think about maple and we are trying to change that mix a little bit here in Maine."

Hundreds of other farms with sugarhouses opened their doors to the public today as well.