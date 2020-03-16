Maine Maple Sunday Weekend postponed

Maine Maple Sunday won't be this Sunday.

The Maine Maple Producers Association announced just a Monday afternoon that all Maine Maple Sunday Weekend events will be postponed.

It's because of concerns over the Coronavirus.

Officials call it a difficult decision, but say they plan to reschedule when the time is right.

According to the association, Maine's maple industry generates more than $27M for the state's economy.

It also creates more than $13M in wages.

Around 100,000 people attend Maine Maple Sunday Weekend events each year.