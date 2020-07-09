Maine Lobster Festival to crown 2020 Maine Sea Goddess

The Maine Lobster Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19, but its tradition of crowning a Maine Sea Goddess will go on.

Four Sea Princesses will compete for the 2020 title next month.

Amanda Frost, Elayne Gustafson and Julia Clough are all from Rockland and recently graduated from Oceanside High School.

Chole Blake is from Warren and is a graduate of Medomak Valley.

The winner will serve as an ambassador for the Maine Lobster Festival and Midcoast Region, in addition to receiving a cash prize.

The Maine Lobster Festival has held the Sea Goddess Coronation since 1948.

The 2020 coronation is set for Saturday, August 8th at 3:00 p.m. in Harbor Park. A rain date is scheduled for the following day.

The public is invited to attend, but organizers ask everyone to follow social distancing guidelines.