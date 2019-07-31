Maine Lobster Festival officially underway in Rockland

King Neptune is one of a kind. So who better to help cut the ribbon to open an event that's also one of kind: The Maine Lobster Festival.

"You can't beat the setting,” said Tom Peaco, Executive Director of the Penobscot Bay Region Chamber of Commerce. “I mean, the surroundings here, you have obviously the freshest Maine Lobster you can get. But also, just being right here on the water, and being surrounded by all of the activity, and festivities and fun that’s happening, it's a unique experience that you can't find in any other place."

The lobster festival sees around fifty thousand people every summer, and serves twenty thousand pounds of lobster, all of it sourced exclusively from midcoast Maine. It provides a big boost for the town, and its 100% volunteer run.

“It takes over one thousand volunteers,” said 2019 Festival President Celia Knight. “They give their time. It's giving up a lot. They spend the entire week before setting up the Lobster Festival, they’re here during the festival. People take their vacations around volunteering for this festival“

”Everything that happens in downtown Rockland is important to the whole city, because it brings people in,”added Gordon Paige, the Executive Director of Main Street Rockland. “They're spending money, they’re sleeping in hotel rooms and motel rooms, bed and breakfasts, filling up the restaurants and the galleries, having a great time, and enjoying and being exposed to the city of Rockland“

And like a lot of things about Maine, people come from a long way for this. Even if they’re not exactly sure about their expectations, like Tony Penna from Chula Vista, California.

"I thought there would be lobster huts all over the place, and we haven't experienced that yet,” he said. “But I'm sure we will."