Maine Lobster Festival canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

Organizers of the Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland have canceled the 5-day summer tradition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Maine Lobster Festival Board of Directors said in a statement, it was a tough call to make, but one with safety as a top priority.

The decision came Tuesday after Governor Janet Mills outlined plans to slowly reopen the state.

The festival brings out thousands to Rockland each year to enjoy Maine's favorite crustacean.

It was scheduled to begin July 29th.

The festival is run by volunteers and dedicated to supporting local non-profits and communities.

Even though the event is off, the board is looking into ways they can continue their College Scholarship Program to help local students.