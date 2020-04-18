Maine Libertarian Party holds first ever 'Zoom Convention'

With the coronavirus making a traditional convention impossible, the Maine Libertarian Party came up with an innovative solution.

They held their first ever zoom convention, where party members voted for delegates for their national convention in August.

The election of the delegates was the major item on the agenda.

The party's goal is to pick a candidate who represents their values and helps them find success statewide.

"What we're looking to do is to provide someone who, number one, is against overspending, because that's the biggest killer of our country right there," said Jim Baines, the State Chair of the Libertarian Party of Maine. "Secondly, someone who is conservative in spending but is also liberal, and let people live their lives as they choose to without hurting anyone else."

"We need to get rid of all these ballot barriers to access the ballot for all of the candidates so that people can have maximum choice," added Oxford County Libertarians Chairman Will Sampson. "And that means getting the Libertarian Party back to being a fully recognized party in Maine."

The national convention will be held from May 21st through May 25th. The planning committee will meet on May 2nd to determine if it should be postponed or held online.