Maine Legislature reconvenes for special session

The legislature is back in Augusta for a special session Monday.

They'll be voting on a bond package they weren't able to take up during the regular session.

The biggest bond on the table is a $105,000,000 bond for transportation projects.

This bond will go toward road and bridge repairs and upgrades and is the most time-sensitive bond to pass.

Another bond being voted on is a $20,000,000 bond to fund conservation projects in the state.

There's also a $23,000,000 bond to fund economic development. That includes funding CTE programs, modernizing National Guard facilities, and expanding internet to rural areas.

And, there's a bond to fund environmental and energy projects.

Bonds need a two-thirds vote in each chamber to pass.

Within the last half hour, the Senate Republican leader has said Senate Republicans will be voting YES on the transportation bond and NO on the other bonds — potentially creating a stand-still.

