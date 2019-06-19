Maine Legislature passes bill to curb distracted driving

A bill aimed at curbing distracted driving is going through the Legislature.

It requires that any electronic device be used hands-free while driving.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, passed both chambers on Wednesday.

Supporters say the evidence is clear that using a phone while driving overwhelmingly impairs your ability to drive, and significantly increases the risk of crashes.

"There's so many distractions caused by texting," said Diamond. "There's already a law against texting but law enforcement cannot distinguish between somebody who is punching in numbers on a phone, which is legal, to texting. And we all know that what's happening when people text -- their attention diverts away from what they are doing, which is driving."

Maine would become the sixteenth state in nation to pass this type of law.