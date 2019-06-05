Maine Legislature passes bill aiming to ban PFAS chemicals

The Maine Legislature has passed a bill aiming to prohibit the sale of food packaging with certain industrial chemicals.

The Senate on Tuesday sent the bill to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who has pushed to explore contamination risks from chemicals known as PFAS.

The EPA announced plans to place legal limits on the chemicals long used in consumer products but hasn't yet done so.

PFAS, called per- and polyfluoroalykyl substances, was created by DuPont in 1938 and first used for nonstick cookware. Maine's bill could ban the sale of food packaging with PFAS by 2022, but only if the state finds safer alternatives are available.

Maine's bill also lets state regulators decide whether to ban other chemicals found in food packaging.

Opponents including chemical groups call Maine's bill too broad.