Maine Labor Councils host Labor Day celebrations around the state

Maine Labor Councils are holding events all over the state Monday to celebrate Labor Day.

A picnic was held at Food and Medicine Solidarity Center in Brewer on Ivers Street.

This is the 16th year for the party.

This day honors the victories of the labor movement and celebrates all workers.

Erin Osborn, said, "Our community members, our workers are the most marginalized and overworked, underpaid and most vulnerable people in our state. This is where we kind of highlight what we've done over the years and where we are going forward."

Congressman Jared Golden, said, "The labor movement is for everybody. It's for every working American and everyone here in the United States. The things they fought for- 40 hour work week, fighting for higher wages, and better care and safer workplaces. They do that not just for themselves as union members but for the entire country."

Food and Medicine also kicked off fundraising for its annual Solidarity Harvest.

The program provides food to Maine families on Thanksgiving.

To learn more about that, head to their Facebook page, or http://www.foodandmedicine.org.