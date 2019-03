The Maine Jewish Film Festival is underway.

Each year the festival presents a diverse slate of features, documentaries, and short films to audiences across the state.

From now until march 17th, the Maine Jewish Film Festival will screen more than 30 films while hosting special guests and events.

Screenings for the festival will be held in ten locations across Maine from Waterville to Bangor to Rockland.

For a complete schedule visit: https://mjff.org/