Maine International Film Festival will go on, thanks to the help of local business

The 23rd annual Maine International Film Festival will go on this year.

Thanks to the help of the Skowhegan Drive-In.

Movies will be projected onto the drive-in's screen and will provide an opportunity for social distancing while keeping folks in their cars.

The festival will take place this year from July 7th until the 16th and they expect one movie will be shown each night.

With many other events canceling, organizers stress the importance of keeping this tradition going.

Mike Perrault, Executive Director of Maine Film Center, said "I think one of the silver linings of this whole very challenging period has been developing new ways to engage people with arts and cultural programming."

"You're going to have a fantastic time, it's going to be a social occasion unlike any other possible and you're going to see some fantastic films that nobody else will have seen," added Ken Eisen, Programming Director of Maine Film Center.

For more information, you can go to https://miff.org/

