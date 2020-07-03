Maine International Film Festival releases full schedule

The complete schedule of programming for the Maine International Film Festival in Waterville has been released.

This year's event will look a bit different, however.

Due to concerns of COVID-19, films will instead be shown at the Skowhegan Drive-In.

That will allow movie-goers the safety of staying in their cars.

One of the organizers says the most important part of the festival remains the same.

.

"It's different in just about every way except for the quality of the films which is still spectacular. MIFF brings films to Maine that otherwise would probably never be shown here and that is so important to the work that we do. We provide a community experience that you can't get in any other way in Maine," said Mike Perreault, Executive Director of the Maine Film Center.

The festival kicks off July 7th.

For the full schedule of events and films and to buy tickets, visit miff.org.