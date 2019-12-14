Maine Indian Basket-makers Holiday Market returns for 25th year

Tribes from around Maine came together for the 25th Maine Indian Basketmakers Holiday Market.

Artists from each tribe were selling their artwork, singing, dancing, and giving demonstrations.

Along with the market, other activities from basket making to a fashion were also taking place throughout the event.

The market gives folks the chance to meet artists, support the local tribe economies, and learn about their traditions.

“It’s great just seeing people and seeing old friends," says Jennifer Neptune, the Dir. of Maine Indian Basketmaker Alliance. "Not only other artists but also people that come and visit and buy from us each year. There’s a lot of repeat people who have been coming for the 25 years. You build relationships and make connections that way.”

In addition, there was also a raffle for a basket. Proceeds went to support the event for many more years to come.

