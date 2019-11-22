Maine ID cards to have new language printed on them to alleviate confusion

New drivers licenses and state ID cards that have been printed since July have language on them that has caused a bit of confusion.

The Secretary of State's Office is now changing that.

People who choose to not switch to the Real ID compliant ID cards have cards that read "Not for Real ID purposes."

State officials say that phrase has caused some retailers to refuse to accept these credentials for everyday transactions.

Anyone who has had an ID card printed with that language can keep it, it's still valid, but newly printed cards will now read "Not intended for federal purposes."

If you have a card that has the other phrase, you can contact the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to get an informational wallet card, which can be presented to explain that your card is indeed valid.