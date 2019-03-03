Maine Hunting Seasons for bobcat, fox end for the year in Maine

Some of Maine's smaller game hunting seasons are closed for the year.

Maine is the site of several hunting seasons for smaller game animals that mostly take place in the fall and winter. The season for bobcat ended on Feb. 21, and the season for fox ended on Feb. 28.

The state's falconry season for gray squirrel ended on Feb. 28, as did the snowshoe hare season on Vinalhaven Island. The rest of the gray squirrel season ended on Dec. 31. The hare season extends to March 31 in most of the state.

Maine's next major hunt is the spring turkey hunt, which begins in late April.