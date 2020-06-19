Maine Human Rights Coalition holds Juneteenth celebration

Friday is Juneteenth - a day that marks the end of slavery in the United States.

A celebration in Brewer honored the day.

Due to coronavirus concerns this year's celebration was not open to the public.

The Maine Human Rights Coalition gathered at Joshua Chamberlain Park Friday morning.

A prayer was said and the mayor of Brewer presented a Proclamation from the city.

Members say the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police last month has changed this day.

"Juneteenth celebration is like no other Juneteenth celebration this 86-year-old man has participated in. This is different because of George Floyd's death. It's touched people,” said James Varner, President of the Maine Human Rights Coalition.

After the celebration, members placed a wreath at the monument.

This was the 15th year the Maine Human Rights Coalition has remembered the freeing of U.S. slaves more than 150 years ago.