Maine House votes to send Congress message that social security needs reform

Some lawmakers in Augusta are trying to tell Congress that the social security system needs reform.

Tuesday, the Maine House voted to pass a resolution asking Congress and President Trump to revise the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset.

Currently, if someone works in both the public and private sector in Maine for a certain period of time, about two thirds of that person's social security check is removed.

Also, for public employees like retired state workers and teachers, if their spouse worked in the private sector, they are not eligible to receive survivor benefits that would normally be paid to them.

"We think people should earn what they're entitled to," said Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester. "Retired people should not be punished just because of where they worked. They should be entitled to the full amount of whatever retirement benefits they had paid into over their career and they had earned in their lifetime."

The resolution now goes to the Senate for a vote.