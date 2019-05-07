Maine House rejects Senate's amended version of vaccine exemption bill

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) The Maine House voted Tuesday to reject an amended bill requiring vaccines for children after the Senate added religious exemptions to the original version last week.
The House version of the bill calls for ending religious and philosophical exemptions for childhood vaccines.
The Senate version only eliminates philosophical exemptions.
The future of the bill is in limbo and faces further votes.
Federal data shows Maine had among the highest rates of nonmedical vaccine exemptions in 2017-18.