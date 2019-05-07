Maine House passes bill mandating insurance companies to cover abortions

The Maine House voted Tuesday to pass a bill that would mandate that insurance companies in Maine cover abortions.

This applies to both MaineCare and private insurance if they provide prenatal services.

There is a provision for religious employers to be exempt.

Supporters say this bill will help women get the health care they need, especially low-income women.

"Right now, women have no protections, and insurance companies can deny access to abortion which is unfair," said Nicole Clegg, Vice President of Public Policy for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England. "And we believe strongly that the decisions about whether or not to have an abortion are best made by a woman in consultation with her health care provider, not insurance companies."

Opponents say taxpayers shouldn't have to be forced to pay for abortions.

"We think that's bad policy for Maine," said Mike McClellan, Policy Director for the Christian Civic League of Maine. "We think there's a lot of other things in the state, regardless of how you feel about abortion -- there are many other issues in the state that should be looked at being funded before an elected procedure."

The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote.