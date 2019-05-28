Maine House narrowly approves death with dignity bill

The Maine House of Representatives has approved a death with dignity bill by a narrow margin.

It now moves on to the senate.

The bill would allow patients with terminal illnesses who have less than six months to live to ask for a fatal dosage of prescription drugs.

Patients would need to follow a procedure that includes two waiting periods and a second opinion by a consulting physician, along with one written and two oral requests.

The bill would criminalize the act of coercing a person into requesting such medications.

Supporters are also collecting signatures to put the measure on a statewide ballot.

Similar legislation passed the Senate in 2017 but failed in the House.

