Maine House flips vote again on National Popular Vote bill, likely killing it

The Maine House flipped it's vote for the third time on the National Popular Vote bill Monday, this time likely killing it for good.

After initially voting against it, then last week voting for it, the House Monday voted against it again, 68-79.

Both House Majority Leader Matt Moonen, D-Portland, and House Majority Whip Ryan Fecteau, R-Biddeford, changed their votes from yes to no.

The bill would join Maine in a compact of states to have electoral votes go to the winner of the national popular vote in presidential elections.

Opponents say that it takes away Maine's voice in presidential elections and gives it to New York and California.

"This is something we've been discussing back and forth in debate all session," said Rep. John Andrews, R-Paris. "That's because it's a very large issue that affects the nation potentially. I'm very encouraged by today's result of L.D. 816 getting voted down. And that's entirely to the men and women of Maine contacting their State Reps., and the State Reps. who listened today to their constituents, I applaud them. It's excellent to see."

Supporters say it would actually get more presidential candidates to come to Maine during the general election.

"The folks who are advocating for the National Popular Vote are doing so to put Maine in the best, most advantageous position for presidential campaigns in the future," said Rep. Kent Ackley, I-Monmouth.

The bill is not completely dead yet. The House can bring it up again any time they want before the current session ends.