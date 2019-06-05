Maine House approves automatic voter registration bill

The Maine House gave the thumbs up to a bill Wednesday that could increase the number of Mainers registered to vote.

House Speaker Sara Gideon's bill would create an automatic voter registration system.

The bill enables Mainers to register any time they interact with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Gideon says increased voter participation has been seen in the 18 states where this has been passed.

"We want to make sure that as many people that are eligible to vote are able to vote, and that we actually as elected officials make us more accountable to those people," said Gideon. "It allows more people to participate in democracy and that is a good thing."

The bill could be voted on in the Senate as early as Thursday.