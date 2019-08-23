Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon faces ethics complaint

Maine House Speaker and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon is facing an ethics complaint alleging she used her political action committee as a way to reimburse her for 2015 and 2016 political donations.

The complaint was filed Thursday by former state Sen. Ed Youngblood, R-Brewer.

"It is plain that Sara Gideon and her leadership PAC blatantly, deliberately, and repeatedly violated multiple provisions of federal and state law," the complaint to the Maine Ethics Commission reads in part.

Gideon campaign spokeswoman Maeve Coyle said in a statement that "the committee was given incorrect guidance on how to process" the contributions. "It's unfortunate that people are trying to misrepresent the facts and turn this into a partisan political attack," said Coyle.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins is also facing an ethics complaint. After reports on Gideon's reimbursements, a legal group requested the Senate Ethics Committee investigate Collins for official staff reimbursements from her campaign.