Sara Gideon becomes first U.S. Senate candidate to submit ballot signatures

Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon submitted 3,000 signatures Wednesday to make her the first candidate in this year's U.S. Senate race to qualify for the ballot.

Gideon is one of four Democrats running to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

Her campaign says they received signatures from all of Maine's sixteen counties.

Gideon says that she wants to bring her experience in the State House to D.C.

"Whether it's in the State House or whether it is on the campaign trail, my focus is really the same," said Gideon. "It's about listening to Mainers, it's about standing up for Mainers, both in the State House and hopefully in the United States Senate as well."

The deadline for candidates to submit the required signatures is March 16th.