Maine History Festival a big part of Bicentennial Conference

Nearly two centuries of Maine history is on display in Orono as a milestone occasion approaches.

The Pine Tree State turns 200 years old in 2020.

Ahead of the big event, the University of Maine is hosting the Maine Statehood and Bicentennial Conference..

Friday afternoon, we stopped by the Maine History Festival.

Around 50 vendors are offering glimpses into the past.

"Helps give us an excuse to think a little bit more about our distant past and all the legacies that continue right into our present," said conference organizer Liam Riordan. "I think all too often, you know, I am a history professor, so you know, I can't help it, but we are always looking to the future. Always what's going to happen tomorrow. It's important also to realize that our present is very much shaped by the past."

The conference continued Friday night with keynote speakers Alan Taylor and Laurel Thatcher Ulrich - both Pulitzer Prize winners.

Saturday afternoon, the Bangor Band will put on a show at the Wells Conference Center starting at 4.