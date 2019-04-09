Maine Health Care Association honors long term care residents for life's work

People from throughout the state came together for the annual Remember ME photography exhibit and recognition ceremony.

35 people living in the state's long term care facilities were honored for their accomplishments by the Maine Health Care Association.

It involved folks ranging from ages 55 to 98, War heroes, mothers, fathers, and community leaders like teachers, doctors, and journalists.

The purpose of the Remember ME project is to recognize people who have spent most of their lives serving their communities, state, and country.

"I think it is terribly important. Many people don't get the recognition of all of the different things that they do."

The Remember ME program has recognized 602 people over the past seventeen years.

