Maine Health Care Association asking you to send positive messages to residents

Communication and connections to residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities are just as important to their health as staying 6 feet apart is.

That’s why the Maine Health Care Association has created E-Notes for Long Term Care.

Folks anywhere in the state can go to their website and submit a positive message with a picture to send to the residents.

“We can take 10 messages and basically make sure that those go to every single resident or every single facility really in the push of one button.”

At first it started as a way for children to connect with the residents but that has since changed.

“We felt that we needed to broaden this to the general public to give them an opportunity to communicate with our residents state-wide.”

Hundreds of messages have been sent to residents and staff all across the state in the past 6 weeks.

“They are like how are you doing? And we hope you are okay. Clearly the kids are being really compassionate and they thought about the fact, yes we are home with our parents but these folks are really in a different situation and we want to make sure they are okay.”

There are thousand of residents in the state that look forward to these messages each week.

“I’ve heard back from activity directors saying, ‘they really liked them and wondering when they are coming again.’ So, trying to send rounds out as often as we can.”

The hope is that even more people will consider lifting residents spirits without ever having to leave your home.

“It is unprecedented and facilities have had to think about how do we change what we do to keep our residence safe because that is the number one priority but at the same time keep them engaged with their families.”

To submit your E-Note you can visit mehca.org.