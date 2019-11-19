Maine Harvest Festival: Treworgy Family Orchards

Maine Harvest Festival starts this weekend at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

John Kennerson from Treworgy Family Orchards is in to talk about the event and a little bit about their orchard.

Treworgy Family Orchards offers a full working farm experience, from berry picking to wreath making.

They have many activities to do and things to see in all four seasons.

The orchard also has goats for petting and you can enjoy your favorite ice cream treats.

Treworgy Family Orchard is open Tuesday-Sunday 10 am to 6:30 pm. They are closed on Mondays and some holidays.

The Maine Harvest Festival is being held Saturday, November 23, 2019 – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm and Sunday, November 24, 2019 – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

The festival ticket prices are as follows:

General Admission - $8

Veterans Discounted Ticket - Available day-of only - $5

Children 12 and under are free

For more information on Maine Harvest Festival go to maineharvestfestival.com