Maine HRC report: St. Mary's employees displayed confidential medical information

A claim of a hostile work environment at Saint Mary's Hospital in Lewiston revealed employees made a so-called wall of shame showing confidential medical records of disabled patients, according to a report.

The investigation was first revealed in the Bangor Daily News.

Mykala McCann saw the wall of shame inside a cabinet on her first day of work.

It showed confidential medical records of patients with disabilities; describing things like body odor and their private parts, but McCann said she was too afraid to report it for fear of being targeted.

This information comes from a complaint McCann had filed to the Human Rights Commission about her time working at the hospital from 2015 up until her departure of employment in January 2017, claiming a hostile work environment and HIPPA violations.

McCann has a disability she had been treated for at Saint Mary's before being employed at the facility. At one point, she felt her coworkers had looked at her medical records based on comments they made to her.

She reported this to her boss, along with the so-called "wall of shame" in September 2016.

The review into her claims went on for several months.

In December, the hospital fired one person and issued a warning to another over accessing her private records.

The investigation by the Maine Human Rights Commission found the exhibit contributed to a hostile work environment, but they did not find that the hospital had retaliated against her for reporting her concerns.

Saint Mary's is operated by Covenant Health based in Massachusetts.

The hospital's communications team has not yet replied to requests for comment.