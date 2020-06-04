Maine General Medical Center receives grants to address food insecurity

​Maine General Medical Center in Augusta is getting $133,000 to address food insecurity.

The money comes from three grants from Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, John T Gorman Foundation and the Maine Cancer Foundation.

It'll allow Maine General to screen more patients for food insecurity and other needs, such as transportation.

It will also connect patients with long-term solutions.

Leeanna Lavoie said, “What we were hearing through staff was people are coming in hungry, what can we do about it? We are giving out food bags. We can’t keep up with the demand unfortunately. In addition to giving out the food bags we also heard people don’t have a place to cook the food.”

Maine General will also provide gift cards to local grocery stores and restaurants.