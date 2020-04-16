Maine Game wardens locate three stranded anglers

Maine Game Wardens have located three people from Portland after they say their truck became stuck in deep snow near Rangeley.

Officials say, Samuel Luebbert, Jessica Haskell, and Chad Mason who are all 23-years-old are in "good health."

A Maine Game Warden spotted the truck by helicopter on the Lincoln Pond Road near Azischos Lake Thursday morning.

The search began Thursday when family members reported them missing after they couldn't be reached.

The three went to go fishing Wednesday, but their truck became stuck.

Officials were able to free the car. We're told all three were able to drive back to Portland.