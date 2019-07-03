Maine Game Wardens preparing for North Woods Throwdown

The Maine Game Wardens took to the field in Pittsfield to sharpen up their softball skills...

They are preparing for the first annual North Woods Throwdown between the New Hampshire Conservation Officers.

On August 3rd at Hadlock Field in Portland, they will be facing off in a charity softball game.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Maine and New Hampshire Make-a-Wish foundations, International Wildlife Crime Stoppers, and Maine and New Hampshire Operation Game Thief.

The public is encouraged to attend.

Several game wardens and conservation officers from the popular TV-series North Woods Law will be on hand for meet and greets.

"I swung by today to check on the troops and see what we have for talent on the field. We are looking pretty good. Some of the geriatrics we have out in the outfield and we got young guys inside covering the bases, so I think we will be in good shape and New Hampshire has a long ways to go to bring their game and beat us on our home field."

Doors open at 4 pm and the game begins at 6 pm.

Tickets are availability at porttix.com or at the gate with an additional fee.