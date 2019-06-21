Maine Game Wardens encouraging folks to participate in Operation Game Thief

I met up with local game wardens today that showed off their wall of shame trailer.

"Everything in here is illegal. All the firearms, the bows, everything in here is a result of illegal activity."

The trailer is in connection with the program called Operation Game Thief.

It's a nonprofit organization that pays rewards to citizens that turn in poachers to game wardens and provides an anonymous alert line.

"A lot of people think that they don't want to call and report something because they don't want to be a snitch or a rat and it's really not. You're doing your public duty."

The game wardens are asking for your help to keep an eye and ear out for illegal activity.

"If you see something that is suspicious, just that tip alone to get the interest of a game warden could be the difference on a huge poaching case or something that's not as drastic but taken from the resource."

The trailer full of animals that have been poached is used to educate the public on what OGT is.

"The unfortunate thing is many people see this and think its a museum of Maine wildlife and they realize that everything in these trailers has been poached. When people come and see this a lot of people leave mad and that's exactly what we expect them to be if they're the caring type."

Over the course of a year, they receive an average about three-thousand calls from the public with the help of OGT but, they hope to raise that number.

"Poaching is not a thing of the past. Poaching is a very current and relevant thing that still goes on today and the warden service constantly battles that and OGT is constantly assisting with that."

The trailer is only a small example of the number of animals and guns that are poached each year.

"On the stock, each one of those was an illegal kill. Each time he poached something he would put a notch in his gun."

If you see something suspicious and want to make an anonymous report you can call 1-800-ALERT-US.

"When fish and game is taken illegally they're stealing not only from the hunters and fisherman of the state but really from everybody."