Maine Game Wardens and Belfast students face off in game to raise money

Maine Game Wardens and Belfast baseball and softball players squared off against each other in a charity softball game.

"We have a lot of fun. The kids, they like to trash talk but we give it right back to them."

This is the third year the two have faced off to benefit Operation Game Thief and the Maine Chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"We've raised more money every year that we have done this. Operation Game Thief is the one who organizes this event and last year we were just under the eight-thousand-dollar mark and this year to date before we even start the game we have doubled that."

The students have been fundraising the last few months and folks were able to donate throughout the game.

"They realize that there is a bigger cause and it kind of gives them an opportunity to sit back and enjoy a game that they started as just a little kid and understand that they are playing for a bigger cause."

For many of the wardens, it's a welcome home.

"Quite a few of us Game Wardens are from Belfast, it's our home town, some of us have moved away like myself but it is kind of cool to be able to come back and see the community get involved with an event like this."

"They are pretty good, right? Yeah, better than we expected."

One lucky boy was able to throw out the opening pitch that is involved with the Make-A-Wish foundation.

"To see what high school athletics in the state of Maine can do to organizations like this is incredible."

They hope to keep holding the event for years to come.

