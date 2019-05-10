Maine Game Wardens rescue missing man in Lincolnville

Maine Game Wardens say they located a 57-year-old Lincolnville man at around 4 Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say the man became separated from his caretaker during a walk in the woods.

A Maine Warden Service aircraft responded to the search area which was near Route 52 in Lincolnville shortly after noon.

Officials say the man was found about two miles into the woods.

We're told the man was dehydrated but otherwise in good health, and was taken back to his residence.