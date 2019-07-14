Maine game wardens to battle New Hampshire wardens in a charity softball game

The Maine Warden Service is gearing up for their charity softball game against New Hampshire Conservation Officers next month.

They'll play at Hadlock Field in Portland on Saturday, August 3.

Proceeds from this fun event will benefit Maine and New Hampshire Make-a-Wish Foundations, International Wildlife Crimestoppers, Inc. and Maine and New Hampshire Operation Game Thief.

The doors open at 4pm and the game begins at 6pm. Tickets are available in advance at porttix.com or at the gate for an additional fee.