Maine GOP announces people's veto campaign to repeal presidential election ranked-choice voting

The Maine GOP is trying to undo a recent law that makes ranked-choice voting the state's method for deciding presidential elections.

Tuesday they announced that they're filing a People's Veto to repeal it.

They have until sometime this summer to collect just over 63,000 signatures to get it on November's ballot.

That would mean that it would not go into effect for this November's presidential election.

"We should keep the voting process simple," said Rep. Joshua Morris, R-Turner. "One person, one vote. And not add extra layers of confusion to the process."

The Maine Democratic Party said Tuesday that ranked-choice voting makes elections fairer and more inclusive.

Maine GOP says they are starting to distribute petitions this week.