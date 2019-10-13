Maine Forest Service reminds people to keep firewood local, avoid invasive pests

Some folks are turning on the heat for the first time this season and turning to firewood to keep warm.

State officials are warning people to pay attention to where they get their firewood, too.

The Maine Forest Service reminds Mainers and visitors to use only local and heat-treated firewood. It is the smart thing to do and there are legal restrictions on the movement of some firewood. Untreated firewood from out-of-state is banned and moving hardwood firewood from within Maine’s emerald ash borer quarantine areas is strictly prohibited— quarantined areas includes all of York County and the northern tip of Aroostook County.

Whether it is a fire to drive the chill out of camp or to warm up an evening outside, firewood should come from a local source or be heat-treated. The fact is that firewood from distant sources has moved Asian longhorned beetle, emerald ash borer, oak wilt, southern pine beetle, brown spruce longhorned beetle and a host of other forest pests to new locales.

For more information log on to maine.gov/firewood and to report a problem with firewood, you can go to maineforestservice.gov.>