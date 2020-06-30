Maine Forest Service lifts statewide brush burning restriction

Now that we've gotten some rain the statewide brush burning restriction has been lifted.

The Maine Forest Service temporarily suspended online permits for burning brush.

They say it could go back into effect depending on precipitation levels in the coming weeks.

Permits can be found at maineburnpermit.com

They also want to remind people to be safe when camping.

Remember to keep the fire small, not tall.

They say campfires should be 50 feet away from any structures and on level ground.

Do not use accelerants to start it.

Always have water and tools nearby to put it out.

Supervise children and pets near the fire and never leave your fire unattended.

Check mainefireweather.org for local fire conditions.

