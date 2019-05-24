Maine Forest Service launches firewood outreach campaign

As camping season gets underway, Maine Forest Rangers are starting a firewood outreach campaign.

They want to make sure everyone is aware of the dangerous risks of transporting untreated firewood, chiefly invasive insects.

This Memorial Day weekend, they'll be stopping by campsites across the state to survey people on their knowledge of the risks.

They say educating people is important to make sure that everyone can continue to enjoy Maine's beautiful forests.

"Two insects in particular, the emerald ash borer and the Asian longhorn beetle, have been known to kind of destroy forests," said Ranger Kent Nelson, Forest Ranger Specialist for the Maine Forest Service. "And we don't want to have those coming into our state. We already have some of the emerald ash borer. But what this campaign does is to try to inform and educate people that they really should not be moving firewood, especially from out of state into Maine."

Rangers say the best thing to do is wait until you get close to where you'll be using the firewood to buy it.