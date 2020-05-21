Maine Forest Service battling Island Falls wildfire

ISLAND FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Forest Service is still battling a wildfire in Island Falls near May Mountain.
Officials say the fire was reported on Thursday.
At last check, the fire was 30% contained at 214 acres.
Authorities say all threatened structures have been protected.
We're told helicopters are working on any flare-ups.
No injuries have been reported.
Rangers are currently investigating a cause.
A red flag warning has been issued until Friday night at seven.
Forest rangers say outside fires are not allowed and no permits will be issued until further notice.