Maine Forest Service battling Island Falls wildfire

The Maine Forest Service is still battling a wildfire in Island Falls near May Mountain.

Officials say the fire was reported on Thursday.

At last check, the fire was 30% contained at 214 acres.

Authorities say all threatened structures have been protected.

We're told helicopters are working on any flare-ups.

No injuries have been reported.

Rangers are currently investigating a cause.

A red flag warning has been issued until Friday night at seven.

Forest rangers say outside fires are not allowed and no permits will be issued until further notice.