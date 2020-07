A hiker was rescued by helicopter Saturday afternoon after officials say the person suffered a leg injury on Bold Coast Trail on the Cutler Coast Unit of Maine Public Reserve Lands in Cutler.

The call came in around 5:00 p.m.

Maine Forest Rangers assisted local firefighters who had made the long hike into where the victim was.

Officials were able to locate a landing zone close to the injured hiker.

We're told the hiker was treated at Downeast Community Hospital in Machias.