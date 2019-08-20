Maine Farm Days kick off Wednesday.

They're celebrating their 50th year.

It's being held at Misty Meadows Farm in Clinton.

It's an opportunity for Mainers in the dairy industry to get together and educate people on what they do.

"There's 70 different vendors here that are agriculture related," said Clifton Kramer, Director of Maine Farm Days. "There's also a children's tent to educate them on certain agricultural products. This year, one of the products that is being educated some is the maple syrup industry."

The fair runs both Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00a.m.to 4:00p.m.