Maine Farm Days celebrate 50 years

Maine Farm Days' annual two-day run wrapped up Thursday.

It was year 50 for the event, which is a chance for folks in the dairy industry to team up and educate people on what they do.​

​

More than 70 different agricultural vendors were there, including a milking robot.​

​

The makers of that robot say it gives farmers freedom they might not have had in the past.

​

"The advantage it gives to farmers in Maine is the ability to actually enjoy the great things Maine has to offer outside of the farm as well," said Nick Kunkel, Integrated Robotics Specialist for DeLaval. "Now they can go down to the coast and maybe have lobster, maybe they go to the family reunion they haven't had the chance to, they can go to church on a more regular basis that they wanted to do."

​

Farm Days also featured a ton of games and learning opportunities for kids.​