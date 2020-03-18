Maine Family Planning to extend birth control ahead of potential baby boom

Maine's provider of family planning services is taking steps to make sure patients don't see an interruption in birth control prescriptions while much of the state enters shut-down mode.

Maine Family Planning has 18 clinics in the state and serves thousands of residents.

The nonprofit said Tuesday it's extending birth control services three months.

Representatives for the organization say the move will make sure people maintain access, limit unnecessary office visits and potentially help avert a “baby boom."

The Bangor Daily News reports there's precedent for an unexpected stretch of isolation at home leading to a spike in births.

Statement from Maine Family Planning:

"PORTLAND, MAINE - As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 impacts health care facilities across the region, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England (PPNNE) is taking precautions and continuing to provide care at its 21 health centers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

“Our focus is, as always, on the health and safety of our patients, employees, and communities,” said Meagan Gallagher, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England. “We remain committed to delivering compassionate, non-judgmental reproductive and sexual health care to all who need it while we take proactive measures to stay as far ahead of COVID-19 as possible. We are monitoring this rapidly evolving situation, and we will continue to keep patients updated.”

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England provides critical care to more than 44,000 patients in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. During this unprecedented public health crisis, people still need sexual and reproductive health care and PPNNE is committed to providing those essential services. To stay connected:

• Patients can call 1-866-476-1321 Monday through Friday, from 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM to book a new appointment or reschedule an existing one. Patients can speak with clinicians directly regarding their sexual and reproductive health needs and possibly avoid a trip to the health center.

• Patients can download PPDirect an app that will connect patients with a provider through video to obtain more birth control pills without leaving home. Available in ME and VT.

PPNNE will continue to develop and adopt policies and procedures to keep providers and the community safe while doing our best to meet the needs of our patients. PPNNE does not have the facilities to care for patients who have or have had COVID-19 and therefore asks that any patient experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms stay home and call to reschedule their appointment."

