Maine Family Planning declines federal funding due to 'Gag Rule'

Maine Family Planning announced Tuesday they have withdrawn from the Title X National Family Planning Program.

This comes after the Trump administration said it will begin enforcing a new regulation that bans abortion referrals.

Maine Family Planning, which serves more than 20,000 Mainers, will forego $2 million in federal funds.

However, they say all of their clinics will remain open for the time being.

"We're going to be using funds, private funds out of reserve, to support ongoing operations," said George Hill, President and CEO of Maine Family Planning. "There will be no change as far as Maine women are concerned for the time being. That is not a feasible long-term solution."

We're told they will continue their ongoing legal fight over the so-called Gag Rule.

Governor Mills says the new restrictions will deny Mainers access to services such as cancer screenings and reproductive health services, and she says she'll work with Maine Family Planning to see if there's a way state government can help.