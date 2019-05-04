Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated after backpack with items used to make meth is found

The Maine Drug Enforcement agency says a backpack with items used to make methamphetamine were found behind a Bangor convenience store this afternoon.

Bangor Police, Bangor Fire and The Department of Environmental protection also responded to the call to State Street.

MDEA says they were on scene after 3.

Officials say inside the backpack, they found items which are used to make meth.

Authorities will investigate how the backpack got behind the store and who may have put it there.