Maine is receiving more than $930,000 to help stop drug trafficking.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency will use the funding to support investigations into the trafficking of heroin, fentanyl, or carfentanil as well as the unlawful distribution of prescription opioids.

Maine is one of multiple states awarded money through the COPS Anti-Heroin and Anti-Methamphetamine task force programs.

Fatal drug overdoses in Maine increased by 7% last year.